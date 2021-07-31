CUMBERLAND — The century long rivalry between the West Virginia University Mountaineers and Maryland Terrapins resumes on Sept. 4 in College Park.
These two border rivals haven’t met since 2015 when West Virginia native Brad Paisley made a surprise visit to Morgantown to sing “Country Roads.” WVU prevailed in that game, 45-6.
Just in time for this renewal, Chip Zimmer, formerly of LaVale, has written a book detailing the rivalry: “The Battle of the Potomac.”
With forwards by legendary coaches Bobby Bowden and Bobby Ross, the book traces the history of this rivalry from its 1919 start and takes the reader behind the scenes, discussing the heroes, the goats, the coaches and the stars that make up this border war.
All 52 games are reviewed including such memorable performances as WVU’s Danny Buggs’ 69-yard punt return with 8 seconds left to win in 1973 to WVU transfer quarterback Scott McBrien’s revenge games in 2003, beating the Mountaineers twice by a combined score of 75-14.
Allegany County contributed to this rivalry, hosting the first college game ever to be played in Cumberland in 1948. The freshman Terrapins led by future Hall of Famer Ed “Big Mo” Modzelewski defeated the frosh Mounties 26-12 at Greenway Avenue Stadium before 4,500 fans.
Bookending that game, legendary Fort Hill Coach Charlie Lattimer played for Jim Tatum’s 1953 National Champion Terps’ team, while ALCO’s legend Ed Schwarz played for Bear Bryant at Maryland in 1945 when the Terps squandered a 13-point lead and settled with a 13-13 tie.
“Battle of the Potomac” will be in bookstores soon, but is now available on Amazon.
