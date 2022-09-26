CUMBERLAND — The former M&T Bank Building on the downtown Cumberland pedestrian mall has been renamed The Rosenbaum by its new owners.
Two Cumberland businessmen, Chris Hendershot and Garrett Eagan, purchased the former bank at 118 Baltimore St. in early August for $500,000 and plan to develop it into a mixed residential and commercial establishment.
The new owners wanted to rebrand the five-story building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, with a new name. Built in 1898, the building was well known for housing Rosenbaum’s Department Store for decades.
“One of the first things we wanted to do after the acquisition was to rebrand the space and choose a name similar but yet somewhat different,” Eagan said. “We wanted to choose something that married the history of downtown Cumberland with a new and elegant sounding title. One of the most notable names associated with the heyday of downtown Cumberland was the Rosenbaum Brothers Department Store, which was such a focal point downtown for so many years.”
Rosenbaum’s, which operated until 1971, was one of the largest department stores between Pittsburgh and Baltimore, employing 200 people at its peak.
“The store was located at 118 Baltimore Street so we came up with the idea to name the building, simply, The Rosenbaum,” Eagan said. “We thought it is a perfect marriage of the past with an executive luxury type feel that the space will become.”
“We are trying to preserve the history of downtown and at the same time be a part of its future,” said Hendershot. “It ties in with everything that is going with a resurgence of the downtown. Naming the building The Rosenbaum and having the blessing from the family is a kind of a special thing for us.”
Eagan and Hendershot said they met with several members of the Rosenbaum family in June before they purchased the building to float the idea to them.
“We found out that many of the Rosenbaum family would be in town for a reunion,” said Eagan. “They brought up old photos and we showed them our plans. We shared with them our idea to rename the building The Rosenbaum. The feedback from the family was really positive.
“They really appreciate that there are younger people like us who are reinvesting in downtown and recognizing the significance of their family name and the history.”
A logo has been prepared and it will on display with other signage at the building in the future. The building includes an open atrium that extends the entire five floors making it the only building with the feature in the county.
Plans for the building include 10 to 15 high-end Airbnb rooms and 10 to 15 long-term residential luxury apartments on the upper floors. The lower floors will be commercial and office space. Also under consideration are a first floor restaurant and evening lounge, a gift shop and retail space.
Eagan and Hendershot estimate the cost to renovate will be between $4 million and $5 million.
“Contractors are working on common area upgrades now. It will have more of a modern look with glass partition walls to line off the office spaces,” said Eagan. “... The teller spaces are going to be taken out. We will redo the floor with luxury tiles and change around the color pallet.”
Eagan said three tenants are already lined up for the building with a spring 2023 opening planned.
The acquisition of the building is the second purchase of key downtown real estate by Hendershot and Eagan, who also own eight Cartridges Galore stores.
They own the McMullen Building at 138 Baltimore St., which is undergoing a $3 million renovation.
“It’s moving right along. We’re looking to lease more apartments,” said Eagan. “The hope for the ground floor is to put a restaurant in there. It’s about 6,000 square feet and we don’t want to divide it up. We’ve had some interest, but those that are interested are waiting for the mall renovation work to be underway.”
The downtown mall is expected to undergo a $15 million renovation beginning in the spring which will include reinstalling Baltimore Street through the pedestrian mall.
