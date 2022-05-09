CUMBERLAND — Demolition of the former Allegany High School on Sedgwick Street is continuing, and one local resident is working hard to see that the school's memory is preserved.
Demolition Services, Inc. of Culpeper, Virginia, began razing the former school May 2. Nearly 150,000 students passed through Allegany's halls in the 93 years it served the community. Students first began attending in 1926 after construction started the year before.
During the months leading up to demolition, local photographer Michael Hunter Thompson was preparing to celebrate the school's history. In addition to his involvement with planning exhibits for the Allegany Arts Council and the Allegany Museum in July, Thompson documented the school's history for a coffee table book.
A 1999 graduate of Allegany, Thompson lives near the former school and got the idea for the book while on a walk by the facility in 2020.
"It started as an idea while looking through the gym window and taking a photo ... thinking about all the people who went there," Thompson said.
He decided to use social media to see if people would be interested in participating in photo sessions at the old school and received a lot of interest.
Thompson subsequently had dozens of Allegany graduates participate in photo shoots inside and outside the school. He also recorded about 100 oral histories from graduates.
"The result has been a coffee table book ... hardbound, color glossy," said Thompson. "The book is 11 by 10 inches, landscape orientation with 148 pages and 39 images. It's been an amazing experience. People have strong feelings for that school.
"The whole thing has organically grown into this really big community preservation effort," he said. "I had never thought in a million years it would turn into something like this. It has been fulfilling to say the least."
Emily Miller Smith was a 1942 Allegany graduate and was part of the audience when the school's auditorium was dedicated in 1940.
"I brought her back as the lone audience member and she is the last audience member for the final photo," Thompson said. "There is one person sitting in the seat and it's her."
Graduates from the class of 2021, Blake McCloskey and Kathryn Garlitz, are also included. "They were freshman at the school on Sedgwick Street. They moved up to the new school on Haystack Mountain," said Thompson.
The project, he said, happened during some of the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic.
"People came together during a tumultuous time to have a positive experience together," Thompson said. "People have said it is a positive send off, but I think it is more than that. It brought them out and to see others feeling the same thing. People cried to me they were so happy about it."
Thompson said the book design work is done and is being printed. Thompson has 300 preorders and will print 1,000 books.
Events are planned to celebrate the school, in addition to a launch on July 8 for Thompson's book, "Fade to Blue."
The "Fade to Blue" exhibit runs July 2-30 at the Allegany Arts Council and the exhibition will be at the Allegany Museum at the same time. Students in Brian White's Historical Research Methods class have also been active in preparing for the museum exhibit. White's class has also been building a model of the former school using legos.
Tickets for the July 8 event, "Friends of Fade to Blue," are available on the Allegany Arts Council website. On July 9, "The Canal Place Celebration — the Campers Class Reunion" will be held at Canal Place. That event will be free and open to the public.
To view photos and videos documenting the schools history visit the website www.AlleganyArchive.com.
