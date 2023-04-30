FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — The annual Fort Ashby Days celebration is planned May 5-7, featuring craft demonstrations, rock painting and story times for children, 18th century military drills, food and music, vendors and historical presentations.
The weekend provides a celebration of community life for the entire family. Fort Ashby Days kicks off on May 5 with a 7 p.m. concert by the 249th Army Band Jazz Combo at the Ashby’s Fort Pavilion. Attendees are advised to bring chairs or blankets for the free outdoor concert.
May 6 activities begin at 10 a.m. with a parade from the Mineral County Fairgrounds to the Ashby’s Fort Museum. Featured during the weekend are natural philosophers Dean Howarth and Rachel Pelovitz, who show the simple 18th century roots of modern science. Their “show and tell” displays of fossils, bones and preserved specimens will delight children, as the philosophers invite exploration and hands-on experience.
Howarth and Pelovitz use a vast collection of science apparatus, specimens, models and demonstrations from Benjamin Franklin’s electrical machines to Thomas Jefferson’s mastodon teeth. They will be at the pavilion all weekend. Weather permitting, Howarth will lead a stargazing presentation using 18th century equipment.
Jim Morris will play and have for sale his collection of banjos, fiddles and other instruments that he creates from frying pans, cigar boxes and gourds. Other demonstrators include a blacksmith, a treadle lathe woodworker and a basket weaver.
A reenactor from the French and Indian War Regiment, encamped for the weekend, will invite children to join in military drills and watch the firing of flintlock rifles and a cannon. 18th century reenactor attire and gear will be available from premier clothier Kateri Fikar.
Lost Mountain BBQ will provide food concessions on May 6-7. The museum will be open for tours of the new exhibits and interpretive displays. All admission fees are suspended throughout the weekend.
Ashby’s Fort Museum, located 12 miles south of Cumberland just off state Route 28, has continued its growth with new facilities, exhibits and a full year of concerts and workshops. More information can be found on Facebook and at www.fortashby.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.