FROSTBURG — A Fort Ashby, West Virginia, man was charged with damaging a holiday-themed parking meter over the weekend on Main Street, according to the Frostburg Police Department.
William Blake Wasson, 20, was charged with malicious destruction of property and theft less than $100 after police viewed a video of the alleged crime.
Police said Wasson allegedly punched the life-sized skier decoration on Saturday and took the head with him. A friend reportedly recorded the incident and police obtained a copy, leading to the charges.
The skier decoration won the grand prize in the city's Deck the Meters competition, police said.
