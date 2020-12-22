skier.jpg

This skier decoration, which was damaged over the weekend, took the grand prize in Frostburg’s Deck the Meters competition. A Fort Ashby, West Virginia, man was charged in the incident.

 Cassie Conklin/Times-News

FROSTBURG — A Fort Ashby, West Virginia, man was charged with damaging a holiday-themed parking meter over the weekend on Main Street, according to the Frostburg Police Department.

William Blake Wasson, 20, was charged with malicious destruction of property and theft less than $100 after police viewed a video of the alleged crime.

Police said Wasson allegedly punched the life-sized skier decoration on Saturday and took the head with him. A friend reportedly recorded the incident and police obtained a copy, leading to the charges.

The skier decoration won the grand prize in the city's Deck the Meters competition, police said.

