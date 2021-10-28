CUMBERLAND — A Fort Hill High School student died Thursday after he was stabbed shortly after dismissal.
The victim was identified during a vigil Thursday evening as Saiquan Jenkins, a 17-year-old junior. He was a running back, defensive back and kick returner on the varsity football team.
The incident occurred about 2:45 p.m., off school grounds near an alley entrance between Warwick and Williams streets, according to Mia Cross, public information officer for Allegany County Public Schools.
A juvenile male suspect, who had not been identified by police late Thursday, was taken into custody about 15 minutes later in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue. It was unclear if he had been charged.
In a news release, Cross said Jenkins reentered school grounds and received immediate medical assistance. He was taken to UPMC Western Maryland by a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance.
Cross said counselors and other student support staff will be available for students at the school Friday, which has a scheduled three-hour early dismissal for students throughout the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.