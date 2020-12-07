EAST RUTHERFORD N.J. — For the first time during his National Football League career, former Fort Hill and current New York Jets running back Ty Johnson eclipsed the 100-yard threshold in a 31-28 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Johnson rushed for 104 yards on 22 carries, good for a 4.7 yards per rush average, and his first touchdown as a professional. His previous career-high came as a member of the Detroit Lions, when he tallied 65 yards on only three attempts during the final week of the 2019 season against the Green Bay Packers.
Johnson’s 104 yards are also the highest single-game total of any Jets rusher all season, surpassing the previous team-high by Sam Darnold, who carried it six times for 84 yards against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 1.
Looking for its first win in 12 tries, New York turned to Johnson during the second half, and he delivered. Trailing 24-13 at Las Vegas’ 32-yard line, the Jets fed Johnson for rushes of 16, 5 and 7 yards on three straight plays to take it to the Raiders’ four, setting up a Darnold rushing TD.
After a Las Vegas fumble, Johnson carried it five more times on the ensuing drive, capped off by a one-yard touchdown that briefly gave the Jets a 28-24 lead, though they would inevitably fall.
New York head coach Adam Gase gave Frank Gore the start in the backfield, but the 16-year NFL vet left the game with an injury following his first carry of the night.
Johnson made the most of his opportunity, rushing to the left side for a nine-yard carry on his first attempt of the contest. He would tally 19 yards on the opening drive, which ended in a touchdown pass by Darnold.
By halftime, Johnson carried it 10 times for 60 yards, with rushes of 12 and 14 yards on a pair of drives that ended in Darnold turnovers.
Prior to Sunday, Johnson wasn’t given many chances since signing with the Jets in October. He burst onto the scene with three carries for 42 yards in his second game in New York, but he’d mustered only 18 yards on five attempts, and six catches for 24 yards since.
Johnson was selected in the sixth round with the 186th overall pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2019 NFL draft as a running back from the University of Maryland. He was waived in October, allowing the Jets to claim the back.
Johnson was first two-time Area Player of the Year at Fort Hill, where he rushed for 3,363 yards and 43 touchdowns.
At Maryland, Johnson was as one of only four Terrapins to ever account for 4,000 all-purpose career yards.
Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
