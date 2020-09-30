breaking Four new COVID-19 cases raise Allegany total to 483 Cumberland Times-News Sep 30, 2020 4 hrs ago CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials reported four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the county's cumulative count to 483. The latest cases involve a man in his 20s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 11 Tags Allegany County Health Official Count County Cumberland Woman COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries RUBY, Elmer Jan 1, 1948 - Sep 29, 2020 LLEWELLYN, Raymond Apr 10, 1927 - Sep 30, 2020 DAVIS, Regina May 9, 1932 - Sep 29, 2020 SHAMBAUGH, Andrew Jan 26, 2007 - Sep 28, 2020 MOWRY, Marian Dec 3, 1942 - Sep 29, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLocals part owners of derby-winning horseDeputy: Bear causes fatal motorcycle crash in Grant CountyFormer Mineral deputy clerk sentenced for embezzlementGarrett kidnapping suspect arrested in PennsylvaniaALLEGANY MAGAZINE SEPTEMBER 2020: In Sickness and in Health : The Story of Blain & GeorgeAttempted murder suspect jailed in Cumberland incidentSchool board OKs sports planHogan talks school reopening, COVID-19 vaccine candidateHogan, Salmon announce return of fall sports in MarylandFrostburg man arrested on drug, drunken driving charges Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
