CUMBERLAND — Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Allegany County on Wednesday, according to an update from the county health department.
The latest cases include a male in his teens, a male in his 30s and a male and female in their 40s. None of the new cases has required hospitalization.
The cumulative number of cases now stands at 399.
Statewide, Maryland added 456 new positive cases on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 109,319. Six deaths were reported over the 24-hour period, according to the Maryland Department of Health's COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.