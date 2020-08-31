CUMBERLAND — Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in Allegany County, bringing the cumulative total to 395.
The latest cases, as released by the Allegany County Health Department, include a female in her teens, a male in his 30s, a male in his 50s and a female in her 60s. None has required hospitalization, officials said.
Statewide on Monday, the Maryland Department of Health reported 458 new cases, bringing the total to 108,249. The COVID-19 data dashboard shows 3,612 deaths, including 20 in Allegany County.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources daily report showed three new cases in Mineral County over the weekend bringing the cumulative total to 145. Officials reported 483 people were tested in drive-thru clinics on Thursday at Frankfort High School and Friday at Keyser Primary School. Results from those tests were not available Monday afternoon.
