CUMBERLAND — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Monday that the annual Shop Maryland for the Holidays initiative was starting early this year, another reminder of the abnormal nature of 2020.
In the past, Franchot made rounds around the state, visiting local small businesses. This year’s announcement came virtually, however, streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.
“In a normal year, we probably would not be starting this (early), but this is not a normal year as everyone has noticed,” said Franchot. “It’s very important that we support local retailers. These small businesses have always been there for us. These are the places where you walk in and the owner of the business actually recognizes you.”
There are over 170,000 small businesses in the state, said Franchot, and his experts estimate that 30,000 have, or will, close their doors permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s a lot of dreams coming to an end,” he said. “If we shop local for the next two months and keep our money in our community business and in our communities, we’re going to be in a lot healthier state. The big companies will be able to muddle through; don’t worry about them. The little guys are the ones we need to look after right now.”
Cailey Locklair, president of the Maryland Retailers Association, said small retailers provide the community with “jobs, tax revenue, provide neighborhood stabilization, philanthropy and so much more.”
Claudia Towles, owner of aMuse Toys in Fells Point, highlighted that small retailers have pivoted to better handle more online sales, yet still will continue to struggle with the general unknowns the pandemic has induced.
Franchot suggested buying a gift card for a store if you don’t see something you want in the moment but might want later on, as a way to economically support Main Street.
Next Marshall Weston, the Restaurant Association of Maryland president and CEO, and Kelly O’Brien, owner of Jasper’s & Madrones restaurants spoke briefly on the economic impact the pandemic has had on restaurants and how shopping local can help.
Restaurants take up even more significants during the fall season, said Weston, as they are places where people gather. He, too, suggested buying gift cards.
O’Brien went over some of the systems — enhanced cleaning, UV lights, temperature checks for employees, waiting in the car for your table to be ready — restaurants have put in place to be safer during the pandemic.
Finally, Franchot introduced John Bratsakis, CEO of the Maryland/D.C. Credit Union Association, and Dave Sweiderk, president of State Employees Credit Union of Maryland, and announced that Maryland would be partnering with nine credit unions, in a first, to offer rewards points to their members for holiday shopping if they used credit union credit cards to shop locally.
Maryland has over 80 credit unions that represent 2 million customers, said Bratsakis. In the early stages of the pandemic, credit unions provided over $1 billion in loan relief to over 42,000 consumers and businesses in the state.
Sweiderk announced that SECU, the largest credit union in Maryland, would be offering double rewards on its signature rewards card.
“It’s Marylanders helping Marylanders,” said Sweiderk.
Five Star of Maryland Federal Credit Union, Market USA Federal Credit Union, Atlantic Financial Federal Credit Union, DOLFCU, GPOFCU and Chessie FCU will all also offer increased rewards for shopping locally during the holiday season.
More information on the Shop Maryland for the Holidays program can be found on the comptroller’s website.
