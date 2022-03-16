CUMBERLAND — Comptroller Peter Franchot said a proposed 30-day reprieve from Maryland's $0.37 gas tax could save residents nearly $100 million.
Franchot called for the legislation last week with Gov. Larry Hogan offering support for the measure.
"We are talking about nearly $100 million in the pockets of folks, particularly helping those who do a lot of driving," said Franchot.
The gas tax bill is expected to be voted on Thursday by the General Assembly and signed by Hogan sometime Thursday afternoon. The 30-day tax holiday will commence at the moment Hogan signs the bill.
"I think this it is very important," said Franchot. "After the invasion of Ukraine gas prices went up. They have come down some but they are still high. So this will help people who driving a lot and small business as well as Uber drivers and things like that."
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States, according to AAA, was $4.305 per gallon as of Wednesday. A month ago the price was $3.53 per gallon.
Maryland officials estimate the gas tax holiday will cost the state $94 million. Franchot said Maryland's estimated $7.5 billion budget surplus makes it possible to enact the gas tax holiday.
"I think you will see motorists from surrounding states like West Virginia and Pennsylvania coming here to fill up," said Franchot. "That's a good think because they will be spending money here when they do."
Some consumer advocates have expressed fears the tax break will not make it to the customer. Franchot said competition among gas station owners should ensure the reduction in their wholesale gas bill will be passed on to consumers at the pump.
"The retailers should be running, not walking, to change their electronic pricing sign," said Franchot. "They don't want to be left behind because if gas station A has their gas tax holiday factored into their advertising and gas station B across the street hasn't done it ... which one will people go to? They don't want to be out competed. So there is kind of a built in enforcement against taking advantage of this."
The distributors add the gas tax to the bill of the station owners. "Most of the time the retailers pay later but any retailer who does pay a gas tax once the bill is signed can be reimbursed right away through the comptroller's office. We have a process in place to take care of them."
Franchot said he believes hoarding by retailers will not be an issue.
"I think that is blown out of proportion," he said. "I've worked with the retailers, they're good people. Nobody is going to try to hoard things. They are very competitive, and they will compete on this."
Franchot, and Hogan, hoped the gas tax holiday would have been for a longer period, up to 90 days. However, that idea was stripped from the bill in the House.
"Tax holidays work as long as they are limited and affordable and people find them to be popular," said Franchot. "It will be extremely popular. I predict it will be extended to 90 days because of its popularity and because of the lack of clarity on what is happening in Ukraine. This is good news, and it's happening at the right time."
