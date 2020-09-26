SHORT GAP, W.Va. — After matching Frankfort’s touchdown with one of its own in the first overtime Friday, Spring Mills elected to go for the two-point conversion and the win.
Peyton Clark, who went over 100 yards on the ground for the game, put the Falcons ahead 21-14 to kick off the extra period with a three-yard rushing TD — his third score of the night. The Cardinals countered with a Chase Henson four-yard rush.
Just three yards separated Class AAA No. 1 Spring Mills from victory, and with Keon Padmore-Johnson, the most electric player on the field under center, the odds seemed to be in the Cardinals’ favor.
Frankfort’s defense stepped up, and a pair of rushers got to Padmore-Johnson, forcing a wobbling pass that was batted harmlessly to the turf for a 21-20 win, improving the Falcons’ undefeated record to 4-0.
“On that two-point conversion. The defensive coaches made the call, and I just said to the boys, ‘Hang on one more play, just hang on one more play.’ And we were able to do it,” Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman said. “Huge win for us tonight. That’s what you call a classic team effort tonight.
“All week we worked hard. Tonight the boys were just chipping away, chipping away and I’m so proud of them. I’m so happy it paid off for them because of the hard work they put in.”
The battle of undefeated teams featured two squads in the top three of their respective classes.
Spring Mills brought its dynamic offense that scored 54 points a game to Frankfort Stadium with a 3-0 record on the line. The Class AA No. 3 Falcons’ scoring attack, while the less-explosive of the two, entered averaging 298 yards a contest on the ground on 7.21 yards per carry.
The key to the game was whether Frankfort could slow down Cardinal quarterback Padmore-Johnson, who has been the best player in the state so far in the young season. The senior gunslinger missed his entire junior year due to a knee injury, but he exploded for 1,364 yards and 18 touchdowns in just three games.
“Coming into it, I was very concerned,” Whiteman said. “They have a very potent offense, lot of athleticism. And I was concerned about the big-play capability. I told the boys they’re probably going to make some big plays.”
Padmore-Johnson did get his numbers, completing 11 of 18 passes for 124 yards, and he rushed for 98 more on 25 carries. But most of his damage was done between the numbers, as Frankfort’s defense didn’t allow the explosive quarterback to get to the outside.
His one big play came on a 35-yard passing touchdown to wideout Jacob McCarren, which tied the score up 14-apiece with 5:19 left in the fourth quarter.
The Falcon defense did have one big gaffe with 39 seconds left, when receiver Jameer Hunter snuck behind the secondary for what should’ve been a game-winning 89-yard touchdown. The ball slipped through his grasp around midfield, giving Frankfort new life going into overtime.
On the other side, the Falcons rushed for 227 yards and accumulated 12 first downs. Though Spring Mills logged 326 total yards and finished with eight more first downs, Frankfort was able to control the clock with its power-running Wing-T offense to limit possessions.
“I get so tired of people bashing the old Wing-T offense,” Whiteman said. “Everybody thinks you’ve got to spread it out and throw the ball all over the place, but I thought it was a great effort running the ball, running the clock. I’m just so proud of the kids.”
The biggest blame for the yardage disparity can be attributed to Frankfort returner Andy Westfall, who set up short fields with a pair of long kickoff returns.
After Spring Mills tied up the score 7-7 with a 7-play, 68-yard drive to start the second half, Westfall took the ensuing kickoff all the way to the Cardinal 35-yard line. Falcon quarterback Colton McTaggart then tossed a 23-yard passing TD to Clark to keep his team in front until Padmore-Johnson’s fourth-quarter score.
“Can’t say enough about Andy Westfall, and what he brings to the table,” Whiteman said. “He’s an unselfish young man, and in all phases of the game he’s been phenomenal.”
Falcon fullback Jansen Moreland finished with 68 yards on 16 carries and Parker VanMeter carried it nine times for 43 to complement Clark’s big night. Clark had the longest score for Frankfort with a 42-yard touchdown in the second quarter, the only points either team put on the scoreboard during the first half.
“(Clark) runs hard, he keeps his legs churning,” Whiteman said. “I thought all the backs ran hard, I got to give them all credit. But I’ve got to give them all up on the line credit. Our line never gets any credit. If our line doesn’t block and do what they do, we don’t win the game.”
In the opening half, both teams traded long, sustained drives as Frankfort went into the break with a one-score edge.
Padmore-Johnson was every bit as advertised physically, breaking tackles and hitting receivers in stride when given the chance, but Frankfort’s defense continued the bend but don’t break acumen it’s showcased so far this season. He threw for 48 yards in the first half and rushed for 29, both significantly lower marks than he’s accustomed to producing.
The Cardinals had two long drives — the first a 10-play series ending in a punt. The second was 15 plays, spanned 59 yards and featured two fourth-down conversions. Frankfort’s defense, however, stopped the attack by forcing a fumble on 4th and goal to keep Spring Mills scoreless.
And although Spring Mills’ offense and Padmore-Johnson did come alive in the second, the Falcon defense did just enough to hold on for the overtime win.
Frankfort (4-0) faces Jefferson on the road Friday at 7 p.m.
“They’re another AAA team that has speed, they probably have 1,500 kids in their school,” Whiteman said. “We’re going to go down there and battle them. Just play with our same approach. ... Hopefully our kids keep working hard and believing in themselves.”
Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
