ROMNEY, W.Va. — Garrett Ferguson finished in second place and four of his teammates placed between seventh and 12th to help Frankfort beat Fairmont Senior for the boys title of the Buffalo Wild Wings Invitational held at Hampshire High School.
The Polar Bears’ Logan Zuchelli, a senior, took the individual title with a time of 16:57.9, finishing almost 30 seconds ahead of Ferguson’s 17:22.7.
Frankfort finished with 40 points and was followed by Fairmont Senior’s 60, Jefferson’s 90 and Hamsphire was fourth at 107.
The Falcons’ Anthony Sanders (18:00.9) and Peyton Slider (18:13.7) finished seventh and eighth and Steven Kent Niland (18:36.7) and Xander Shoemake (18:39.7) were 11th and 12th.
Hampshire’s William Saville (18:45.0) took 13th and Frankfort’s Landyn Sell (18:52.5) crossed in 15th.
Fairmont Senior won the girls’ side of the invitational, finishing with 50 points. Spring Mills was second at 80, host Hampshire third with 99 and Frankfort scored 125 for fourth.
The Polar Bears sophomore Lydia Falkenstein crossed the line just ahead of Jefferson’s Addie LaBombard with a time of 21:07.6 to 21:49.6.
Frankfort freshman Addison Lease was the area’s top finisher in ninth with a time of 22:49.2.
Hampshire’s Deidra Haines took 14th in 23:44.2. Teammates Maggie Odom and Ambrielle Odom were 22nd and 23rd. Keyser’s Scarlet Cameron was 24th.
