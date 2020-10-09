ROMNEY, W.Va. — All but one area team is on the road on Friday, the lone exception being the Petersburg at Hampshire matchup between the two most improved squads locally at 7 p.m.
Frankfort stays away from Frankfort Stadium for another week, after scoring 28 unanswered second-half points to remain undefeated at Jefferson the last time it took the field. The Falcons head to Charles Town to take on Washington at 7 p.m.
Keyser will suit up in a locker room that isn’t at Alumni and Friends Field at Tornado Alley for the first time in nearly a month when it battles Point Pleasant at 7:30 p.m.
Moorefield is finally back in action at Ritchie County after its previous two games against Petersburg and Berkeley Springs were canceled due to COVID. The Yellow Jackets were supposed to be off this week, but that changed when they picked up the Rebels. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
East Hardy will visit Trinity Christian on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Cougars, who had their meeting with Pocahontas County nixed last week, are unable to face Tucker County Friday because a Mountain Lions player tested positive for COVID-19.
Petersburg (3-1) at Hampshire (2-3)
The Trojans fell 54-0 at Keyser last Friday.
It was a rough night for Hampshire, who didn’t convert a first down during the second half, but the squad continued to get solid production out of its receiving corps. Trevor Sardo reeled in eight passes for 72 yards, and Christian Hicks caught three for 44 yards.
Before their loss to the Golden Tornado, the Trojans had won two straight over Brooke and Buckhannon-Upshur by a combined score of 79-13. They’ll look to rekindle that form against the Vikings.
Petersburg, meanwhile, was idle last week after their game at Philip Barbour was called off.
The Vikings have won three in a row by a 111-58 margin, the latter of which was a 50-24 triumph over then-undefeated Independence.
Petersburg, tied for No. 7 in the WVSSAC Class AA ratings alongside Williamstown, has won two of the last three meetings between the two sides, taking last year’s contest 29-14. Class AAA No. 16 Hampshire most recently won in the series in 2017 when it eked out a 33-27 win.
Frankfort (5-0) at Washington (2-3)
The Falcons were staring defeat in the face down 13-0 at the break at Jefferson last week, but head coach Kevin Whiteman must’ve given some kind of a halftime speech.
Frankfort flipped the momentum with a nine-play, 97-yard drive to cut the deficit to 13-7. QB Colton McTaggart then hooked up for a 57-yard connection with Peyton Clark to the two-yard line, where Jansen Moreland pounded it into the end zone to give the Falcons the lead for good.
Washington is led by run-first quarterback Frankie Amore, who has 68 rushes for 672 yards, good for 9.9 yards a carry, and 14 touchdowns. The Patriots have been involved in five blowouts this year, winning two; most recently they were on the losing side of a 55-0 beatdown to Martinsburg. Their closest game was a 55-35 loss at Keyser.
Washington runs the Single-Wing offense, which is similar in alignment to the Wing-T except the ball is snapped to the quarterback who is not under center and not in the typical shotgun. The formation was revitalized in modern professional football with the creation of the Wildcat.
Frankfort, up to a season-high No. 2 Class AA rating, has won 4 of 5 vs. Class AAA’s No. 17 Washington.
Keyser (4-1) at Point Pleasant (1-2)
The Golden Tornado went 3-0 on its three-game homestand, routing Hampshire, Nicholas County and Washington by a combined tally of 179-54.
Against the Trojans, Drae Allen led the ground attack with 141 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns. As a whole, the team rushed for 389 yards and converted 30 first downs to Hampshire’s nine. The defense, which struggled in pass coverage throughout the early stages of the year, forced incompletions on 12 of the final 14 passes it defended.
Point Pleasant has played just once in the last three weeks, a 46-28 defeat at Bluefield last week.
Both Keyser and Point Pleasant have suffered losses to Oak Glen, who beat the Golden Tornado 35-12 the last time they hit the road.
The two teams last squared off in 2009, when Keyser beat Point Pleasant, 29-6. The Golden Tornado sit at No. 5 in the Class AA ratings; Point Pleasant is No. 20 in the same class.
Moorefield (2-1) at Ritchie County (3-2)
The Yellow Jackets, led by Times-News Co-Offensive Player of the Year Matthew Jenkins, last played on Sept. 18 when they handled Tucker County, 44-28. The team’s one loss so far this season came at home against East Hardy in a 6-0 defeat.
Ritchie County was originally scheduled to face South Harrison tonight, but when that game was canceled over the weekend due to the virus, the Rebels picked up Moorefield — who was slated for a bye.
On the field, Ritchie County could very well be 5-0 right now. After starting 2020 with two straight wins, the Rebels dropped tight one-score matchups with Class A perennial powers St. Mary’s and Doddridge County, both of which are ranked in the Top 5. The team then dispatched Ravenswood, 41-6.
Ritchie County, slotted at No. 20 in Class A, is coming off back-to-back playoff appearances and should prove to be a difficult test for the Class A No. 16 Yellow Jackets, especially given their time off from the football field.
Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter at @archwal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.