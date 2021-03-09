SHORT GAP, W.Va. — As Frankfort’s Marié Perdew walked to the charity stripe in a tie game with 29.9 seconds left, every soul in the gym knew what was about to happen.
Perdew had the stoic countenance of someone ready to finish what she started. The Frankfort stalwart had accumulated 34 points at that point, out dueling Martinsburg guard McKenzie Jolliffe’s 30.
The junior calmly hit both, and Frankfort made a pair of stops on the defensive end to hold off Martinsburg for a thrilling 62-58 victory.
“The credit goes to our girls, coming back down 13 to a quad A powerhouse,” Falcons head coach Mike Miller said. “They held their own, they held in there, fought through everything and battled. I told them, ‘Good things come if you play hard and believe in yourself.’ Finally, they came out and did what they needed to do.”
Despite Perdew’s offensive brilliance, it almost wasn’t enough.
Martinsburg had a chance to tie or take the lead down 60-58 after Perdew’s clutch makes, but Bulldogs guard Prosperity Stitt dribbled too far under the basket and threw up a wild miss.
Halley Smith left the door open after missing both foul shots on the other end, yet Stitt made the same mistake again, taking it herself and dribbling it off her own foot to squander another opportunity.
Smith then redeemed herself going 2 for 2 from the line, giving Frankfort an insurmountable four-point edge.
“I’m getting a little old for games like that,” Miller lamented after the game.
After losing Time-News Player of the Year Makenna Douthitt, All-Area second-teamer Macie Miller and starter Ashley Phillips to graduation, Frankfort’s leaned heavily on Perdew at the start of 2021.
Perdew finished with 36 points and 11 rebounds against Martinsburg, making eight field goals — three 3-pointers — and shooting 17 for 22 from the free-throw line.
Though Perdew has done well as the primary option so far, she scored 32 points in a loss to Hampshire and 25 in a win over Spring Mills, Miller hopes the supporting cast will help take some of the pressure off Perdew as the season progresses.
“She’s a warrior, she’s played big minutes since she was a freshman,” he said. “She’s never shied away from the big moment. She’s about as calm and cool as they come, she wants the ball and she loves the pressure. Right now we’re leaning on that.
“I wish we could help her out a little bit, take some of the pressure off of her. ... We have girls that are capable, we just have to get them confident, and I have to get the right personnel in there.”
Smith, the Falcons’ other returning starter from last year, reached double-figures scoring with 10 points, doing most of her damage at the line where she shot 8 for 12.
Izzy Layton tallied seven points, Larae Grove chipped in six and Michelle Phillips ended with three points and eight rebounds off the bench.
Martinsburg opened the game on a 16-3 run as the Falcons were caught time and time again not getting back in transition on defense.
Jolliffe had 12 points in the first quarter alone, scoring almost entirely on the fast break, but Frankfort made the adjustment following a timeout by Miller midway through the opening frame.
The Falcons went on a 10-0 run to even the scoring 27-all at the break, and that’s when Perdew and Jolliffe lit the gym on fire.
The talented sharpshooters traded 3-pointers to begin the second. Perdew then hit another and went 4 for 4 from the line, scoring Frankfort’s first 10 points of the third quarter by herself — Jolliffe scored Martinsburg’s first eight.
Jolliffe eventually slowed down. The Falcons, meanwhile, stayed hot and made some separation with a 13-4 burst to lead 50-42 going into the fourth.
Though Frankfort has struggled offensively during the first three games, the squad’s 23-point third quarter showed its potential.
“Marié started hitting some shots, and we strung along some baskets,” Miller said. “We’re only shooting 33% I think from the field as a team for the season. That’s not going to get it done.
“We have to be able to score the basketball ... and it’s going to come. I just wish it would happen sooner than later. We struggle if we don’t make shots.”
Martinsburg won the junior varsity game, 49-41.
Frankfort will look to take another step offensively when it takes on Hedgesville at home on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
