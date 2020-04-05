Frankfort's Knotts makes W.Va. All-State Class AA second team

CUMBERLAND — Several area players, highlighted by Frankfort’s Jansen Knotts, were mentioned on the West Virginia Class A, AA and AAA All-State teams when they were unveiled earlier this week by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Of the seven local standouts that received shoutouts, Knotts was the lone one to appear higher than the honorable mention threshold, as he landed on the Class AA second team.
Knotts helped the Falcons to a 20-4 record, which ended unceremoniously with a loss to Keyser at home in the Class AA, Region 1, Section 1 championship game. Frankfort was set to face Fairmont Senior on the road in the regional finals, but the onset of the coronavirus epidemic postponed the bout indefinitely.
While the matchup hasn’t officially been called off, it seems unlikely the game will ever be contested.
In the loss to the Golden Tornado, Knotts had his signature performance to date despite the loss, in what proved to be the last game of his career. The senior exploded for 37 points on 13 for 15 foul shooting, willing Frankfort through regulation and one overtime knotted up before a 71-70 double-overtime defeat.
The Falcons were already down a starter with JJ Blank out with an injury, and three other starters fouled out in the whistle-laden game. Still, Knotts nearly won it by himself.
After the emotional game, Frankfort head coach Scott Slider beamed about Knotts’ performance.
“He can score inside, outside, he’s just a phenomenal player,” he said. “He has so much ability. A lot of times it’s not respected. I feel like there are times he can be going to the foul line more, but he just plays so hard.”
David Blanco, Knotts’ teammate, was an honorable mention. The 6 foot 3 forward was solid all year down low, as Frankfort went on a 12-game winning streak — and 17 of 18 overall — to end the year before losing to the Golden Tornado.
Speaking of Keyser, Shawn See and Ryan Shoemaker were also honorable mentions. See has made his money this year down low, as he consistently went for double-figures scoring on a nightly basis against smaller competition.
See, a 6 foot 10 center set to begin his football career at West Virginia as a preferred walk-on on the offensive line, didn’t always get the calls he deserved due to the height disparity. But he never let it affect him, and he helped the Golden Tornado to an 18-7 finish.
He tallied a game-high 20 points in the Region 1, Section 1 finals, but he missed a chance to win the game at the line in regulation. Yet, it didn’t seem to bother See, and he came back to play a key part in overtime to help secure the win.
“It never fazes him,” Keyser head coach John Haines Jr. said after the game. “He’s a force to be reckoned with and he’s carried us all year inside. I’m just proud of him.”
Shoemaker, another senior, played a major part as a scorer and distributor on a Golden Tornado team that ended the year on a five-game winning streak — 8 of 9 overall. Shoemaker joined the 1,000 point club following the squad’s 84-38 rout of Petersburg on March 3 to kick off the playoffs at home.
Following that contest, Haines couldn’t have been happier for the hard-nosed guard.
“He’s the quarterback on the football team, pitcher and our point guard,” he said. “He’s been with us forever and he just doesn’t get the recognition he deserves. ... I couldn’t be more proud of him. He’s the most confident basketball player I’ve ever coached.”
Shoemaker finally gets that recognition with an honorable mention on the All-State team. But for Keyser, the squad will be left wondering “what if,” as its home regional championship game against North Marion seems doubtful to ever be played.
In the other classes, Paw Paw had a pair of honorable mentions at the Class A level with Dylan Moreland and Coby Ridgeway receiving the distinction.
Hampshire’s Drew Keckley was a Class AAA honorable mention as well.
