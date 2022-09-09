CUMBERLAND — Republican nominee for governor Del. Daniel Cox made a campaign swing through Allegany County on Friday that included stops in Cumberland, Barton and LaVale.
Cox, who represents Frederick and Carroll counties, will be taking on Democratic candidate Wes Moore for governor in the Nov. 8 general election.
“Freedom is at stake with the election,” Cox said. “We have about 16 days until mail-in ballots go out and we’ve been across the state 18 hours a day. Yesterday we were in Baltimore City and Prince George’s County. We are meeting and talking with people to see what they need for the future.”
Cox began his day with coffee at Cafe Mark on the downtown Cumberland pedestrian mall followed by a visit to Caporale’s Bakery. Former President Donald Trump has gone on record endorsing Cox for governor.
“People want to see their children protected and the greatest opportunities in education that can exist,” said Cox. “ ... We are going to focus instead on paths to careers with things like stem technology ... reading, writing and arithmetic that is the way the world turns.”
Cox visited Savage Mountain Minerals in Barton, operated by Allegany County Commissioner Creade Brodie Jr., before traveling to the Western Maryland Works Makerspace in LaVale.
“It’s my third official Mountain Maryland tour while I’m campaigning,” said Cox. “This has by far been one of the more enlightening opportunities that I’ve had because of the different tools I’m seeing that are available. The Western Maryland Works facilities with Allegany College is amazing and I hope it can continue to be a model for Maryland.
“It provides people with jobs and that is why (my) campaign is about jobs and opportunities. We have to have those brought into Maryland because we have a heavy taxation structure like we have and then no real opportunities for young people and people changing careers. It can be very discouraging.”
Friday evening Cox traveled to the Ali Ghan Shrine Club for a forum with correctional officers followed by a picnic sponsored by the Allegany County Republican Central Committee.
“You look at community safety, people are afraid ... especially in Baltimore City and Prince George’s, but all across the state we don’t want to export that. That is why I back the blue and my opponent does not,” he said.
Cox said Republicans have found a way to be relevant despite the majority held by Democrats in the General Assembly.
“Yes, the recent gas tax (increase) is a horrific thing that was raised,” said Cox. “But we are actually gaining traction on that issue because you’ve heard there is a moratorium put in place. Why, because there was an outcry against it. So right now there is momentum to get that changed and to strike out tying (the gas tax) to inflation.
“There are a couple things we can do to create balance and harmony and unity to stop the nonsense that comes out of Annapolis. What we’ve done as Republicans is to make sure many of the bad bills are killed. We can embarrass the opposition when it is a really bad bill.”
Coxs wants to end the ban on fracking in Maryland.
“We need to end the moratorium that was put on Western Maryland on accessing our natural resources such as gas and oil,” he said. “It’s a problem because we have some of the richest resources on the East Coast. We can access it in West Virginia and Pennsylvania but our property owners are prevented from doing that here in Western Maryland. We need to change that.”
