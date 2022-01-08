CUMBERLAND — Tri-state area residents may awake Sunday to slippery conditions as forecasters are calling for freezing rain to overspread the region.
A National Weather Service advisory calls for up to a tenth of an inch of ice for most of the region. The advisory takes effect at 3 a.m. Sunday for eastern Allegany and Mineral counties and runs through noon. The advisory runs from 2 to 8 a.m. in the western portions of those counties, including Garrett County.
Forecasters said the icy weather could down trees and lead to power outages. The low Saturday night is expected to reach 20 with the Sunday high predicted to be in the mid-40s.
Ahead of the storm, cold air will be entrenched at the surface as warm air will stream in several thousand feet above the ground, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz. Roads and sidewalks may remain below freezing as rain falls for a time before temperatures at the ground level climb a bit.
"Motorists and pedestrians should keep in mind that even if the temperature gets just above freezing, the ground can remain frozen due to a recent stretch of cold weather," Benz said, adding that untreated surfaces remain icy for a time even after rain ends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.