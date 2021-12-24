FLINTSTONE — Freezing rain contributed to a rash of crashes early Friday on Interstate 68 east of Cumberland that led to the highway's closure for several hours.
Maryland State Police said said they received multiple calls for vehicles sliding off the road and other accidents, including a crash at the 62-mile marker westbound.
The National Weather Service put a weather advisory in place late Thursday that called for sub-freezing temperatures and patches of light rain. The snow emergency plan was enacted at 12:30 a.m.
State Highway Administration crews worked to treat roadways and officials reopened the interstate about 4 a.m.
Firefighters from Baltimore Pike, Bedford Road, Orleans and Flintstone responded to the incidents.
