KEYSER, W.Va. — As Allegany and Garrett counties await the start of their seasons at the end of the month, West Virginia moves into Week 5 tonight with Keyser hosting Hampshire to highlight Friday’s slate.
Frankfort, the area’s lone remaining undefeated team, looks to keep its momentum rolling off a big win over Spring Mills as the Falcons travel to Jefferson.
Petersburg has won three straight since dropping its home opener and will welcome winless Philip Barbour to Grant County.
East Hardy rounds out the night’s action hoping to stay above .500 as it travels to Pocahontas County.
Moorefield (2-1), whose game last week with Petersburg was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 case with “an individual associated with Moorefield High School and the Moorefield High School football team,” according to Hardy County Schools, faces the same fate this week. The Yellow Jackets’ game at Berkeley Springs this evening has been canceled. Instead, Berkeley Springs will host Greenbrier East. At the moment, Moorefield is scheduled to have a bye next week, with its next game scheduled for Oct. 16 at home against Philip Barbour.
All games this evening kick off at 7 p.m.
Week 5 also marks the start of the season for nine teams across the state after changes in last Saturday’s color-coded COVID metrics map allowed teams to begin their seasons tonight. One of those teams is Morgantown, who has a new head coach many of you may recognize: Sean Biser, who was at the helm of Keyser for 16 seasons. Biser and the Class AAA Mohicans play at Musselman (3-1).
Hampshire (2-2) at Keyser (3-1)
Drae Allen had 182 rushing yards and only had one carry that didn’t result in a touchdown, scoring on four of five rushes, as the Golden Tornado won its second straight with a 70-19 rout of Nicholas County.
The Tornado offense was efficient in every which way, holding the ball for just 4:18 in the first half and leading 49-6 at halftime.
Zion Powell added five rushes for 70 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Gavin Root was 5 of 8 for 98 yards and two touchdowns with a pair of rushes for 42 yards.
The Golden Tornado are tied for eighth with Robert C. Byrd and Poca in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Class AA points standings and No. 5 in the WV MetroNews Class AA power rankings, three points ahead of No. 6 Fairmont Senior.
The 70 points were the most ever scored in a game and Seth Earnest also set a record going 10 of 10 on extra points.
After defeating Buckhannon-Upshur 58-6 two weeks ago, marking the first Hampshire win since Oct. 26, 2018, the Trojans made it two in a row with a 21-7 win over Brooke. It’s the first two-game win streak for Hampshire since it closed out the 2016 regular season with a pair of victories.
The Trojans led 21-0 by halftime, scoring a flurry of touchdowns in the second quarter when Alex Pritts scored on a short-yardage run at 6:58, Alex Hott hit Trevor Sardo on a touchdown pass less than two minutes later and Nevin Ludwick broke free for a 76-yard score with 3:08 remaining before the break. Christian Hicks was a perfect 3-for-3 on point-after attempts.
Hampshire is 13th in the points standings, one spot behind Class AAA powerhouse Martinsburg (1-1).
The Keyser-Hampshire series has been dominated recently by the Tornado, who have won 15 of the last 16 meetings and the previous four matchups. A win tonight would mark the Trojans’ first road victory since beating Washington 44-14 on Oct. 26, 2018.
Frankfort (4-0) at Jefferson (1-2)
Peyton Clark scored the first touchdown and had Frankfort’s go-ahead score in overtime, as the Falcons picked up a huge win over Spring Mills, 21-20, at Frankfort Stadium.
The Falcons and Cardinals, then-No. 1 in the WVSSAC Class AAA points standings, traded punches throughout the night, with Colton McTaggart hitting Clark for a 23-yard pass three minutes after Spring Mills tied the game, with Corey Brieloff’s second PAT giving the Falcons a 14-7 lead at the end of the third quarter.
The Cardinals tied it with 5:19 remaining to send it to overtime, where Clark scored on a 3-yard plunge on the opening possession, with Brieloff tacking on the extra point. Spring Mills scored but elected to go for the win, but a pair of pass rushers got to the quarterback and forced a wobbly pass that was batted down to the turf by a player in the Frankfort secondary.
Following the win, Frankfort currently sits at No. 3 in the Class AA points standings and No. 4 in the MetroNews Class AA power rankings, one spot behind 1-0 Poca who hasn’t played since Sept. 5 — the Dots host Cabell Midland this evening.
Jefferson, meanwhile, is coming off a bye following a loss at Spring Mills, 52-28, two weeks ago. The Cougars defeated Greenbrier East on Sept. 11, 42-23.
Philip Barbour (0-4) at Petersburg (3-1)
With Petersburg’s game last week with Moorefield canceled, the Vikings were shuffling for an opponent. They invited previously-undefeated Independence to Vikings Memorial Field and collected a big 50-24 win to extend their winning streak to three.
Independence came into the matchup averaging nearly 61 points a game in three contests and allowing just 16 points on the year, but it was no matter for Petersburg as it led early before putting things in cruise control.
Wyatt Arbaugh and Aeden Lott scored first-quarter touchdowns before Peyton Day hauled in a halfback option pass from Charlie Moomau for a score to close out the opening stanza. Cody Nuzum found Montana Sindledecker for a score in the second quarter before Jacob Perez made a diving catch in the end zone on a Nuzum throw in the third. The Vikings led 30-8 at halftime and outscored Independence 20-9 after the Patriots got to within 30-15.
Philip Barbour faces an uphill battle tonight, having been shut out in three of its four games (Clay County 54-0, Liberty-Harrison 53-0 and Elkins 36-0). Philip Barbour has scored 10 points this season in a 19-10 loss to Buckhannon-Upshur.
The Vikings have shut out Philip Barbour in their last two matchups, 36-0 last year and 41-0 in 2018. Petersburg sits at No. 7 in the Class A points standings.
East Hardy (2-1) at Pocahontas Co. (2-2)
East Hardy led by one entering the fourth, but Shadyside (Ohio) scored twice in the final period to overtake the Cougars and hand them their first loss, 21-7, on Saturday afternoon.
The Cougars struck first at 9:09 in the opening quarter when quarterback Alex Miller scored on a three-yard run. Noah Lang booted the PAT to make it 7-0.
East Hardy was then overtaken by Shadyside’s Wyatt Reiman, who scored on a two-yard run in the third — the two-point conversion was unsuccessful — booted a 23-yard field goal four seconds into the fourth quarter to make it 9-7 in favor of Shadyside, then extended the lead on touchdown runs of 83 and 24 yards.
The Cougars are currently tied for 11th in the Class A points standings and sit at No. 9 in the MetroNews Class A power rankings.
Pocahontas County hasn’t been able to string wins together, but aims to do that tonight after defeating Richwood 35-26 last week. The Warriors opened the season with a 38-6 loss at Moorefield, defeated Tucker County 36-6 and lost to Petersburg 41-20.
East Hardy won last year’s meeting, 12-6, after the Warriors took 2018’s contest 16-13. The Cougars have mostly dominated Pocahontas County in recent years, having won nine of the last 10 matchups.
Kyle Bennett is a sports reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @KyleBennettCTN.
