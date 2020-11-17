VALLEY POINT, W.Va. — A Preston County man faces second-degree murder charges in the alleged shooting of a Garrett County man late Monday, West Virginia State Police said.
Andrew W. Prudnick, 28, of Albright, allegedly shot and killed Ryan Lee Sites of Friendsville, Maryland, following an altercation outside an apartment in the Valley Point area of Preston County, police said.
Sites was allegedly shot in a parking lot of an apartment building along state Route 26 where Prudnick lives, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prudnick was being held Tuesday on $1 million bond in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail near Elkins.
The Preston County Sheriff's Department assisted troopers in the investigation. Police said no further information would be released.
