OAKLAND — A Friendsville woman was recently sentenced in Garrett County Circuit Court to five years in prison on a drug distribution charge, according to Garrett County State's Attorney Christian Mash.
Carrie Lee McCombie, 43, pleaded guilty June 21 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Justin Gregory imposed the maximum sentence.
In early 2023, McCombie was found to have quantities of methamphetamine and other materials consistent with the intent to distribute the drug at her home, Mash said.
The Garrett County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident.
