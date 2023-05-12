CUMBERLAND — In the 1950’s, a ride in the country was a great day out. One of the looked for endings to that day was often an ice cold root beer from a frosted glass. In Cumberland, the place to stop was the Eskimo Snack Bar.
Aside Wills Creek on the National Road in the Narrows, at the foot of Lovers Leap, the Eskimo Snack Bar offered frozen custard cones, sandwiches and homemade pies, as well as coffee and that frosted glass of root beer.
Bought by the Kline family in 1953, the Snack Bar evolved over time into Kline’s Restaurant. And this May 16, 17 and 18, the business be celebrating its 70th year by revisiting some of those earlier treats.
“We’re going to have root beer floats in souvenir mugs for those who join us,” Judy Schroyer, co-owner since 1981 with her brother, Gary Kline, said.
Kline’s has been family owned since its beginning, often by a brother and sister team. They’ve cooked, they’ve served and all its members have taken a turn at the root beer stand.
“I started making the floats when I was 11,” Schroyer said.
That was when her brothers ran the Esso gas station that was the other half of the business. Although the Klines owned the snack bar, Standard Oil had owned the pumps until the 1970’s. It was then that the family bought and closed the pumps, and Kline’s Restaurant became the official name and focus of the business.
Flexibility is one of the things that has kept Kline’s moving forward for 70 years.
“There’s always room for growth,” Schroyer said. “Change is good, and I’m willing to make changes. If there’s a problem, I want to fix it.”
One thing that hasn’t needed fixing is the food at Kline’s, which is still all homemade. Over the 70 years, each new cook has been careful to keep older recipes while adding new ones. Schroyer notes that some of the recipes date back to the 1953 kitchen of Mary Jo Kline. Prominent among them are the house vegetable soup and the chili. The 1970’s brought in Marybell Kline’s “signature cole slaw, burgers with toasted buns and hot roast beef sandwiches.”
When Schroyer was asked what she thought had kept them in business for 70 years, however, food was not her answer. It was the people — both the customers and the workers. Kline’s promotes a family atmosphere, and customers return time and again for their favorite meals.
Treating everyone the same; letting them know that they matter is not just a business strategy, but a way of life at Kline’s. Schroyer helps out where needed, doing some of the cooking still, but waiting on tables or serving carry out at the same pick up window that was used by the Eskimo Snack Bar.
“I’m in the kitchen, but if they need help, I’m out there with them,” she said. “Really, we have been the same restaurant for 70 years, and we’ve treated people the same.”
The 70th anniversary celebration is for all of those people. There won’t be bouncy castles or brass bands. Fireworks are not planned. But outdoor seating will be available, and, if you’re lucky, maybe your favorite will be on the list of specials.
“We just want to thank our customers — the ones that have kept us here all this time. I’m hoping they’ll all pop in and say ‘Hi!’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.