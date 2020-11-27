FROSTBURG — Starting on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, and throughout the holiday season, downtown Frostburg businesses will celebrate #ShopSmallSeason with specials and promotions.
Many downtown Frostburg businesses have online purchasing, curbside pickup, delivery and gift cards available. FrostburgFirst will put together gift bags with the Hometown Holiday Gift program. Follow FrostburgFirst’s social media for a list of packages. Staff will personally purchase the items from participating businesses and schedule a curbside pickup. Packages will be available to reserve through Dec. 18.
Small Business Saturday is a national celebration of small businesses and the positive impact they have on communities across the country. According to a recent study, 62% of U.S. small businesses reported that they need to see consumer spending return to pre-COVID levels by the end of 2020 in order to stay in business.
To see Shop Small Season promotions, visit downtownfrostburg.com/shopsmallseason or follow @FrostburgFirst on Facebook and Instagram. For questions, call 301-689-6900 or email frostburgfirst@gmail.com.
