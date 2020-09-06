BOONE, N.C. — The driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a Frostburg couple who were crossing a street in Boone late Friday was charged with driving while impaired, police said.
Tracy Marie Lindamore, 52, and James Leroy Lindamore Jr., 54, were pronounced dead at the scene of the 11 p.m. accident that happened at the intersection of East King Street and Forest Hills Drive, according to a release from the Boone Police Department.
Police said a 2016 Nissan passenger car driven by Madison Jane Mahagan, 21, of Durham was traveling east on East King Street nearing the intersection when she struck the Lindamores as they were crossing the roadway in a designated crosswalk.
The investigation is continuing and any additional charges are pending the conclusion of the investigation by the Boone Police Department’s Traffic Safety and Reconstruction Unit and consultation with the Watauga County District Attorney.
Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina, Boone is the home of Appalachian State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.