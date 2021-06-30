FROSTBURG — Frostburg Elks Lodge 470 will collect donations of cleaning supplies and personal care items for the Frostburg Interfaith Food Pantry during its July 3 Derby Day races on Main Street.
As part of the annual soapbox car competition, Elks leaders are asking members of the public to drop off non-food products at the lodge. The rain date for the event is be July 5. Items needed include paper products, personal and household cleaning products and sanitation supplies. All donated items will be given to the local food pantry.
The project is in conjunction with a $2,500 Elks National Foundation Gratitude Grant that the lodge recently applied for and received. Five-hundred dollars of the grant will be used to purchase non-perishable items for the pantry.
The Gratitude Grant is one of six Community Investments Program Grants offered to local lodges by the Elks National Foundation to fund projects that improve the quality of life in local Elks communities. The National Foundation's budget for program services in the 2021-22 fiscal year totals $36.4 million, $14.9 million of which are part of the Community Investment Program.
The Frostburg Interfaith Food Pantry operates an emergency food program for struggling families and has been serving the area since 1978. The pantry provides an important service in the community, especially during the challenging times brought about by COVID-19.
