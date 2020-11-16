CUMBERLAND — A Frostburg man remained jailed Monday after he was taken into custody on an arrest warrant issued by Anne Arundel County, according to Cumberland Police.
John Michael Dolan, 34, was placed in the Allegany County Detention Center after appearing before a district court commissioner, who ordered him jailed pending further court action.
Dolan was charged in the court order with second-degree assault. He was apprehended at an unspecified location where he was served with the court order.
