CUMBERLAND — A Frostburg man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a July hit-and-run incident in which his vehicle struck a building in the 400 block of Virginia Avenue, Cumberland Police said.
Derian Montel Burton, 27, was served an arrest warrant on charges of failure of driver to stop after unattended property damage accident, driver failure to locate and notify owner of unattended property damage and failure of driver to furnish required written information in unattended damaged property.
Burton was granted pre-trial release following a hearing before a district court commissioner. The incident occurred on July 10, police said.
