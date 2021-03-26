FROSTBURG — A Frostburg man was charged with possession of methamphetamines after Allegany County sheriff's deputies stopped his vehicle during a drug interdiction initiative on Grant Street Thursday.
Christopher Lee Bowman, 29, was charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substance, possession of CDS, possession of CDS paraphernalia and wear and carrying a concealed weapon. He was being held Friday at the Allegany Detention Center on $5,000 bond.
A search of a Bowman's vehicle by a police dog located the suspected drugs. A sum of currency and brass knuckles also were recovered, deputies said.
The six-hour joint operation by the sheriff's office and Frostburg Police included three arrests and 35 traffic stops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.