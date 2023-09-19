FROSTBURG — Frostburg’s City Council, mayor and chief of police discussed the state of the parking meters in the city and the future of the recently constructed Childcare Center building at a work session Thursday night at City Hall.
Many of the parking meters are either out of order or damaged by the elements, officials said.
“Obviously, they are having difficulty with their functionality,” Frostburg Police Chief Nick Costello said.
The meters have internal wear and tear along with exterior damage from road salting in the winter, the chief said.
According to Costello, his department is looking into the feasibility of continued maintenance or replacement of the meters. Based on their research, 90 new meters would cost around $25,000.
Neighboring towns like Bedford, Pennsylvania, have eliminated meters altogether — but still have successful enforcement of parking tickets. “The police department will do plenty of research to see how meters affect the economy,” Costello said.
Lydia Claar, project manager of the future Frostburg Childcare Center, provided updates on the construction of the new day care center.
The city has plans to hold an Early Head Start program, a summer day care program and a Head Start program at the facility. The multiuse building will be located near the city pool.
“They say that two things are certain, death and taxes,” Claar said. “But construction costs going up is probably the third thing.”
According to the council, the asphalt paving included in the plans is likely inflating the project’s budget — a cost of nearly $100,000.
Western portions of Allegany County have no Early Head Start programs, so this space would provide beneficial learning conditions for young children in the area, according to Claar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.