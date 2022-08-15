FROSTBURG — Frostburg’s mayor and City Council debated soliciting proposals from consulting firms to conduct a water and sewer utility rate study for the city during a work session Thursday.
The goal of the study would be to “review existing rate structures, utility fees, surcharges and billing rates to make recommendations for changes that may be needed to support the operational and capital improvement funding for the next 10 years,” according to meeting documents.
Water customers currently pay for what they consume, and a surcharge is assessed to pay off debt for the Piney Dam, the city’s water source.
The matter is further complicated in that the current water rate structure was determined by the Public Service Commission in the mid-2000s when the city and Allegany County got into a disagreement over water rates.
“I think it makes sense to have a utility rate study done, that our water rates make sense for us and not just keep doing what we’re doing, which may not make sense long term. It could involve a change in rate structure and not just changing the rates,” said Elizabeth Stahlman, the city’s administrator.
“Our water rates currently discourage any type of large multi-family project or small industrial project that uses more than 50,000 gallons a month — you’re getting hammered,” she said. “It’s a huge discouragement to do the types of development that the city wants to see.”
Stahlman said two key factors in the city seeking to have a study conducted are that the debt associated with the Piney Dam will soon be paid and, while the end is in sight for the city’s project to eliminate combined sewer overflows, due to changes instituted by the state legislature, grant funding the project used to reliably secure could soon be more competitive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.