FROSTBURG — The family members of Frostburg Cougars pee wee football and youth soccer players could soon have to find a new place to park after Borden Mining Company told the city it no longer wanted it to mow and use the four acres of land the company owns next to field 8, located off Rynex Avenue by Glendening Park.
“I had some correspondence with Borden Mining Company and they informed me that the city mows their field up directly across from field 8, or otherwise known as Cougar Field, for parking,” Elizabeth Stahlman, the city’s administrator, said.
For the last few years, after the hay had been removed from the field, the city had mowed it and it had been used for parking on game days.
“Borden Mining asked the city to stop mowing it because they did not wish to have the football families continue to park on it,” Stahlman said.
There was no agreement between the city and the company to use the field for parking.
“In addition to that, Borden Mining is working with the American Chestnut Foundation and the American Chestnut Foundation went through all their property and identified those four acres as the perfect place to plant chestnut trees,” Stahlman said. “Now because of that, Borden Mining is really not interested in a long-term lease or selling the property.”
The American Chestnut Foundation did have an introductory meeting with Borden Mining Company last summer to look at a bunch of properties the mining company owns, said Bruce Levine, president, Maryland Chapter of the American Chestnut Foundation, but that “there is no proposal of any kind in the works to plant anything on any particular site.”
Borden Mining Company did not respond to requests for comment.
At Thursday’s city meeting, officials approved a short-term lease agreement with the company to use the field for parking through Jan. 1, 2023, for $1,000, so that they can get through the football season.“We can make some improvements but we’re never going to get back the four acres we lost,” Hayden Lindsey, the director of public works, said.
There’s over 100 football players and the program has grown exponentially since Cougar Field was built, Stahlman said.
The city in the meantime will have to explore its alternative options.
