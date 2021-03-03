FROSTBURG — Frostburg residents are being given the opportunity to discard unwanted prescription medications in March through a Frostburg Police program funded by the Allegany County Health Department.
Anyone in the Frostburg city limits who wishes to dispose of unwanted medications may call city police at 301-689-3000. The pickups will occur each Thursday throughout the month from 3 to 7 p.m.
Callers are asked to wait until the officer arrives, then place the items at the front door. The officer will retrieve and safely dispose of the items. No sharps, liquids or aerosols will be accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.