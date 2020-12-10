FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University will recognize its 518 December graduates with a virtual commencement celebration on Dec. 11 on the FSU website at www.frostburg.edu/commencement.
FSU social media outlets have been running a series of campaigns in the week leading up to the virtual celebration, including displaying student-decorated mortarboards and a welcome video from Frostburg alumni of all generations.
An in-person commencement ceremony, postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held when large gatherings are again permitted.
The virtual celebration will feature addresses from FSU President Nowaczyk, University System of Maryland Regent James Holzapfel and the three student commencement speakers, Matthew Maust from the College of Business, Abigail Burdock from the College of Education and Olivia Shaffer from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Maust, of Grantsville, graduates with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a double concentration is human resources and business management. Burdock, of Finzel, graduates with a Bachelor of Science degree in early childhood education. Shaffer, of Swanton, graduates with a Bachelor of Science degree in interpretive biology and natural history.
For more information about commencement activities, including the virtual Grad Week, visit www.frostburg.edu/commencement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.