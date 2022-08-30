FROSTBURG — The Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department is requesting $750,000 from American Rescue Plan funding the city received to go toward the purchase of a new ladder truck.
“It’s firefighting. It’s still a priority. It’s something we need to contribute to,” said Adam Ritchey, Frostburg’s commissioner of public works. “I don’t know if $750,000 is the right number.”
City officials signaled at a special work session Thursday that they would be willing to give the fire department some money for the purchase, but they would like an independent audit of the department to be done first.
“It appears that they haven’t been straight forward with us on a lot of things, now they’re pressuring us to give them an answer so that they can get an audit they should have had done 10 years ago,” said Donnie Carter, commissioner of finance. “They did give us their budget this year, but that’s the first time (since I’ve been on the council).”
The volunteer fire department recently received a grant of $500,000 from the state as part of the capital budget for the “acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of the Frostburg Fire Department, No. 1 facility, including the acquisition of a ladder truck.”
“If we went with the $500,000 — I think at the last meeting I went to, they had $160,000 in their truck fund,” said Kevin Grove, commissioner of public safety. “They gave an estimate of $1.6 (million).”
Efforts to reach administrative officers with the Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department were unsuccessful Monday.
