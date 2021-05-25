MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Frostburg woman died of injuries she suffered Friday as a passenger in a vehicle being operated the wrong way in Morgantown, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department.
Charlene Earle, 68, died of her injuries after being taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital following the 1:44 p.m. crash that occurred on state Route 705 at Willowdale Road near Mylan Puskar Stadium, police said.
The crash also claimed the life of 66-year-old Janie Yeager of Morgantown, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Yeager was the at-fault driver.
Two others drivers were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
