FROSTBURG — Sunday marks the 125th anniversary of the founding of Frostburg State University. From what started as a teacher’s college, FSU has evolved into a successful four-year institution and member of the University System of Maryland.
Frostburg State University began as State Normal School No. 2. In 1898, there was a great need for teachers to have proper training so they could educate their students. Many potential teachers in Western Maryland did not have the time or resources to travel to Baltimore to be trained, and even fewer teachers wanted to move to what they considered the hinterlands to teach.
As a result, State Normal School No. 2 was proposed to provide “normalized” training in Western Maryland.
Supporters of the new school were able to get an amendment in the Appropriations Bill for 1898, which provided “For the erection of a building at Frostburg, Allegany County, to be known as State Normal School No. 2, the sum of $20,000 and for the support of said school, when established, $5,000 annually, provided that the people of the town of Frostburg furnish the ground for the site of said building and deed the same to the state.”
The community of Frostburg worked to raise funds to buy the property at a purchase price of $2,000. There were several prominent donors within the community. However, the majority of those who contributed to the cause were coal miners who donated a considerable portion of their paychecks so the school could be built.
Thanks to the community, the amount collected surpassed what was needed to purchase the property as well as help with other expenses.
On June 27, 1899, ground was broken for the school, and construction was completed in November 1900. However, due to the state legislators’ reluctance to fund the $5,000 annual appropriation, the school was not able to open its doors until Sept. 15, 1902, to 57 students.
From those humble beginnings, State Normal School No. 2 transitioned to Frostburg Teacher’s College, Frostburg State College and finally into the regional comprehensive institution known today as Frostburg State University.
FSU now offers over 100 academic programs; provides a transformational educational experience for the students who attend; serves as a cultural hub for the region; and continues to be a successful and major economic driver for Allegany County and the surrounding region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.