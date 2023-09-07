FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University students began classes last week for the fall semester, this time, with new buildings, additional sports teams and increased enrollment.
After moving to NCAA Division II in 2019, the university has made several infrastructural improvements in the last four years.
After a lull in applications and student enrollment following the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, FSU is on track to return to a pre-pandemic student population, according to an email from university President Ronald Nowaczyk.
“From all indications, we are going to see a significant increase in our first-year class,” Nowaczyk said.
Throughout the summer, the school hosted a number of orientation days for incoming students. “We held another Bobcat Bound Day on Aug. 5 for over 70 new students and their families,” Nowaczyk said. “The enthusiasm among parents and family members for the afternoon session was at the same high level we saw in our early Bobcat Bound Days back in April.”
Move-in weekend for incoming freshman took place from Aug. 24-27, which was accompanied by the bustle of cars and parents unloading necessities for the year. Due to the closure of Brownsville Hall, the newest dormitory that was completed in August 2020, many students were placed in alternative dorms located directly across from the building.
Last spring, the newly constructed dorms were damaged by flooding after a pipe burst on the sixth floor on the southern side of the building. According to the university’s student newspaper, The Bottom Line, nearly 200 students were relocated to other living spaces last semester.
One first-year student, Abe Bias, who was originally placed in Brownsville, has adapted well to this change. “I was one of many who was supposed to be in Brownsville and was moved to Westminster,” he said. “I found out that they had changed my room from a single to a shared, so now I had a roommate.”
The new Education and Health Sciences building is one of the biggest upgrades that the university has seen in several years. The $80 million project is nearing completion, although it was originally slated to open last fall, according to the university’s website. The building will be the new home for two vital student services — the Brady Health Center and Counseling and Psychological Services. Additionally, Frostburg’s departments of kinesiology and nursing will be housed in the upgraded space.
With new construction usually comes delays and issues, and this has been no exception at Frostburg. Over the summer, university personnel discovered a sinkhole near the tennis courts outside the Harold J. Cordts Physical Education Center at the southern end of campus. The area remains blocked to pedestrian traffic.
Additionally, repairs are being made to the Performing Arts Center roof as well as the remaining areas of the Education & Health Sciences building that remain closed.
As the university continues its transition to NCAA Division II from Division III, it also added two new varsity sports teams this past year. In August 2022, Director of Athletics Troy Dell announced the addition of men’s and women’s wrestling while selecting coach Josh Hutchens to lead the men’s team that same October.
Frostburg State has met several milestones regarding fundraising. According to Nowaczyk, the FSU Foundation has raised over $4.6 million. “That record amount was reflected in a record number of donors, 4,915, a record amount from alums, $3.07 million, and a record percentage of faculty and staff participation, 38.6%,” he said in an email.
