MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — A man wanted by police was shot and killed Monday night after reportedly opening fire on Hardy County Sheriff's Office deputies attempting to take him into custody on a court order.
Christopher C. Zenittini, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene following the gunfire exchange, according to the sheriff's office. No law enforcement officers were injured.
The incident took place at 9:30 p.m., when deputies arrived at 477 Highand Springs Terrace in Old Fields to serve the outstanding capias warrant.
Moorefiled Police Department and the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office assisted Hampshire County deputies.
The incident remains under investigation by West Virginia State Police.
Further details were not immediately available.
