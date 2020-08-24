Fund will help beautify the city, its cemeteries

CUMBERLAND — In honor of his wife’s 79th birthday, Arthur H. Gehauf Jr. has established the Marta Coulehan Gehauf Beautification Fund at the Community Trust Foundation to help enrich and beautify Cumberland.
Marta Gehauf was devoted to community service and city beautification projects while living most of her adult life outside the area but her hometown of Cumberland holds a special place in her heart. The tribute fund will provide support for charitable initiatives focused on beautifying the city, including better care of cemeteries. Contributions can be made to the fund at www.ctfinc.org or mailed to 112 Baltimore Street, Suite 201, Cumberland MD 21502.
CTF is a public foundation created with gifts from generous people committed to causes in Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties. CTF grants are awarded to local nonprofit organizations working to build a stronger community in the areas of health and wellness, arts and historical preservation, vibrant communities and thriving environment and education and youth leadership. CTF connects philanthropy with community good. For more information, visit www.ctfinc.org or call 301-876-9172.
