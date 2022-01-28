CUMBERLAND — City officials have identified funding to cover the cost of design plans for a new bridge on Fayette Street.
The two-lane bridge, which spans CSX rail lines, was closed in June 2018 following a train strike. Dispute over bridge ownership between the city and CSX Transportation resulted in a failure to move forward on construction. However, repair work was completed to open one lane in early 2020.
Bobby Smith, city engineer, said the Maryland State Highway Administration has been helpful in locating funding for design drawings and specifications.
"Talking with state highways, they allot $1 million for design work when they deal with CSX," Smith said. "There is a lot of back and forth when they are dealing with CSX with their requirements. You expect it to come underneath that figure but that is usually where they tell you to budget it."
Following a year for design, it will be about three years until construction could begin. Smith said a new bridge at the site is estimated to cost between $5 million and $6 million.
U.S. Rep. David Trone had put $4.8 million for a new bridge at the site in the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, but that money was ultimately cut when Congress removed all member projects from it.
Smith said the federal government did ultimately approve some funding for bridges that will be allocated for the states.
"So there is a bunch of bridge money coming out," said Smith. "It will take some time for the fed to determine how to divvy out these transportation funds. So let's get the thing designed first and then figure out how to fund it construction wise. That is nothing new for the process of bridge replacements."
Smith said the city will first need to take ownership of the bridge. By doing that, CSX is relieved of any ownership rights, which can speed up the construction process.
Aging bridges on Washington and Cumberland streets are also closed and need replaced. Construction of a new span on Cumberland Street is expected to begin in 2023.
In addition to the bridge replacements, maintenance work is needed on the John J. McMullen Bridge on Frederick Street that spans CSX tracks and the Marion Street Bridge over Interstate 68 that connects Marion Street to Monroe Street and Central Avenue.
Smith said the Marion Street bridge has been experiencing spalling.
"It is basically delamination of the concrete, just a layer at the surface," said Smith. "Concrete is porous so water is able to get into it. Over time the water penetrates, freezes and cracks the concrete. It falls in this case from the bottom of the bridge deck. It is some minor work and we have money in the budget for it. We estimate about $100,000."
Smith said the damage is cosmetic at this point but he doesn't want the condition to accelerate. Work is expected to be completed this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.