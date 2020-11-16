OAKLAND — Garrett County Community Action Committee, Inc. will receive $50,000 in federal funds to repair and rehabilitate the homes of low-income residents in Garrett County.
The funding, announced Tuesday by U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and U.S. Rep. David Trone, all Maryland Democrats, will allow Community Action to offer grants or low-interest loans to fund home improvements critical to ensuring the homes meet property and safety standards.
“This is a USDA grant from the Department of Agriculture,” said Duane Yoder, Community Action president. “Basically, what we end up doing is doing health and safety repairs for low-income homeowners, most typically, it would be for things like bathrooms and roof replacements.”
Community Action has received the grant in the past and usually ends up being able to repair 10 or so homes with each grant, Yoder said.
“It’s not a large initiative. We’ve been getting this grant for a number of years,” he said. “It’s competitive, you have to fight, but we’ve kind of found a niche, a set amount of money each year.”
The funds tend to go toward helping older adults, who usually own their homes and might struggle to do necessary repairs to maintain the home or house.
“Every single Marylander deserves to live in a safe and healthy environment,” said Trone. “This funding will ensure that the most vulnerable members of the Garrett County community can make necessary repairs to their homes to help their families thrive for years to come.”
The funds come through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Housing Preservation Grant Program, which awards the Housing Preservation grants to various organizations, like nonprofits and state and local government entities.
“It’s been a really helpful program for people and I think it’s allowed a lot of the elderly people, especially, to stay in their home and maintain their independence,” said Yoder.
