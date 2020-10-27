FROSTBURG — A Gaithersburg man stopped Monday night for speeding on Interstate 68 at LaVale was arrested a short time later after he drove away during the traffic stop and nearly struck the investigating officer with his vehicle, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
The driver, Tony Maracelo Jobe, 21, with charged with attempted first- and second-degree assault, fleeing and eluding, obstruction of justice, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, negligent and reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign and numerous other traffic violations, police said.
Jobe allegedly fled into the parking lot of a Frostburg business where he was taken into custody without further incident, police said.
He remained jailed Tuesday in the Allegany County Detention Center pending appearance in district court.
Police seized cash and marijuana from Jobe at the time of the arrest.
Assistance was provided by Maryland State Police, Frostburg City Police Department, Frostburg State University Police and the Allegany County Joint Communications Center.
