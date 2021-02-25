CUMBERLAND — Garrett barely led from the opening tip to the end of regulation, and trailed by as many as 19, but none of that mattered as Robel Desta knocked down a pair of free throws to give the Lakers the lead for good followed by a dagger from 3-point land to propel Garrett to a 107-100 double overtime victory over Allegany on Wednesday night at Bob Kirk Arena.
Garrett had just five players score, with Cam Selders’ 26 points leading the way. D’Monte Brown added 23, Davis Malloy had 22, Desta tallied 19 and Malik Whitaker finished with 17.
It was a more balanced attack from the Trojans’ standpoint, with nine players in the scorebook and five in double figures — Jason Newman led with 21 points, Wilvens Fleurizard added 17, CJ Hawkins had 16, Jalen Ware 14 and Manny Ayetigbo 12. Dorion Staples was just outside double digits with nine.
“It’s good level basketball is what that is,” said ACM head coach Tommie Reams. “We have heart, there’s no doubt about that. Right now the key is we have to learn. We beat ourselves, especially in the first and second overtimes with the kind of easy buckets we let Garrett get. It all started with us being in the wrong position, not knowing assignments.
“That’s a very, very good basketball team, but we truly feel like this was a self-inflicted wound on our side. With better prep and better attention to details, we could clean some things up and hopefully finish things off.”
The Lakers scored six of the game’s first eight points in the opening minute-and-a-half, but the lead was short-lived as Allegany tied it less than three minutes later, took the lead with a Hawkins 3-pointer and went on an 11-0 run for a 13-6 lead.
Garrett did well to get to the free-throw line early despite its struggles from the floor, offsetting what head coach Dennis Gibson touted as “the COVID defense” throughout the first half.
“We stay 6 feet from everybody,” he said. “We make no contact when they cut. We don’t get on the floor because we don’t want to get any germs. So, yeah, we played very poor defense (in the first half). ... But that’s a really good, unselfish Allegany team. They drive and kick and hit threes. If they’re hitting threes, they’re going to be really hard to beat.
“We just got lucky and made some shots when we needed to. ... Both of us are playing with a lot of new guys. We have Selders and D’Monte Brown, they are the only two really back from last year. Malik played a couple games but ... so we’re all new guys trying to figure it out. Third game of the year, play that kind of game, wow!”
The Lakers kept it tight, trailing by six, 35-29, with just over two minutes to play in the first half before Allegany knocked down 3-pointers from Ware and Hawkins to spark an 8-2 run to close out the half with a 43-31 lead at the break. Garrett was 13 of 15 from the foul line in the opening 20 minutes.
“Foul shooting, I thought, early on was the name of the game,” said Reams. “Not only were they (Garrett) hitting them, they were getting to the line a ton even though we were attacking, and I thought that really kept them in the game where there were times I thought we could put them away. Every time we had an answer, they found a way to get to the charity stripe.”
Allegany took advantage of some early Garrett turnovers for a 7-0 run to open the half and lead 50-31 at 17:55.
The Lakers slowly chipped away at the deficit, cutting a nine-point game to a three-point game, 61-58, with three-point plays from Selders — one the traditional way and one the modern way — and things instantly began to click for Garrett.
“We just said are you guys going to be tough enough or what,” Gibson said. “We’re trying to figure out what kind of team we are. I don’t know. ... It’s good though. You see some resilience. Does that make us the best team tonight? Yeah. Next time we play them, they might beat us by 20 — they’re that good.
“Davis started making some shots and we changed our defense. Everyone was switching and being lazy, and all of a sudden we said no more switching or you’re coming out. That was huge for us.”
Allegany later stretched its lead to five, 74-69, following a putback by Dorion Staples at 5:37, but Garrett tied it up a minute and 22 seconds later after a 3-pointer from Malloy at the right elbow and a lay-in from Selders with 4:15 remaining.
Just over a minute later, the Lakers had their first lead since early in the contest, at 79-78 when Malloy nailed a three, a shot Garrett relied on down the stretch.
After the Trojans regained the lead on a jumper from the foul line by Hawkins, Whitaker knocked down a 3-pointer from the left elbow for an 82-80 advantage.
Staples responded with a deep-ball of his own to retake the lead, but Desta knocked down the first of his two clutch 3-pointers to give the Lakers an 85-83 lead as the shot clock expired.
After a Lakers turnover with 27 ticks left, Fleurizard tied the game at 85 apiece with a lay-in with 15 seconds remaining.
Garrett, playing for the last shot, had a chance to take the lead at the foul line with 4.4 seconds left, but Whitaker missed on the front end of a one-and-one.
Hawkins threw up a 3-pointer from just inside half-court as time expired, but the shot was no good.
Neither team was able to seal it in the first overtime, as Ware blocked a shot just before the buzzer to send the game to a second overtime, tied 96-96.
After Allegany scored the opening bucket of the frame on a lay-in from Ayetigbo, the Lakers closed out with 11 of the game’s final 13 points. After Desta tied the game with a pair of free throws, and both teams traded baskets to put themselves in triple digits, Desta sank two more free throws and a rainmaker from the top of the arc for a five-point lead, 105-100. Malloy scored the final points on a fastbreak layup.
“I sat over here and said ‘boy this is poor coaching,’ because that’s one of our best shooters,” Gibson said of Desta. “I said let’s start running some back screens for him and let him step out and shoot, and we need to get him fouled because you see he’s got a beautiful stroke. That was luck because we ran it, but that’s what we were trying to do. I look good if he makes it, bad if he doesn’t. But that’s just the little factors of things. They had chances to win it, we had chances to win it. But it was a great game.”
Partly satisfied with his team’s performance, Reams admits the team has some soul-searching of sorts to do early in this young season.
“I think this team is truly 10 to 12 deep right away, guys that can play at all positions. But at the same time, we’ve got to have guys start buying into roles. I try to get these guys to understand that every single one we recruit is generally the best player on their team their whole life growing up, and then they get here and have to fit in to part of the machine, and they have a hard time learning that if they just do the job that they’re asked — nothing more, nothing less — this is how they’re going to see minutes.
“Tonight we had a little frustration with that. I had some guys not liking what was going on, so I changed my rotation based on the guys that were going to give me the effort and the maximum defensive approach that I wanted. We’re deep enough to do it is the beauty of it. Guys like Raphael Castillo, Dorian Staples, Antonio Pua’auli, Jalen Jacox, they’re all good enough to start for us. It’s the beauty of their game that complements so well.”
The Lakers (3-0) host Westmoreland on Sunday at 1 p.m. Allegany (2-1) travels to Penn Highlands on Friday for a 6 p.m. game.
