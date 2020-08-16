MCHENRY — Garrett College’s accreditation has been reaffirmed by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, one of six regional accrediting bodies across the nation.
The accreditation covers the next eight years with no additional requirements.
“The Middle States action on our accreditation is a testament to the work of our faculty, staff and administration in service to our students,” said Richard Midcap, Garrett College president. “This illustrates the effectiveness of the academic programs we deliver to our community.”
Garrett College met all seven standards for accreditation and meet 15 requirements for affiliation as part of the process.
Don Morin, chair of the Garrett College board of trustees, said, “The board is extremely pleased with the reaccreditation, which recognizes the hard work the college has done in documenting its adherence to Middle States standards.”
Midcap emphasized the leadership provided by Dean of Instructional and Institutional Effectiveness James Allen, Director of Analytics, Institutional Research and Assessment Kelli Sisler and Assistant Professor Christa Bowser.
“Jim, who served as our Middle States liaison, ably guided us through the two-year reaccreditation process,” said Midcap. “Kelli and Christa, as co-chairs of the Self-Study Steering Committee, did outstanding work in leading the development of the self-study that was the basis for our reaccreditation.”
An eight-member Middle States evaluation team conducted a two-day visit at Garrett College in March. The team commended the Institutional Effectiveness Plan, recent changes to the developmental education program and the “vigorous engagement of all Garrett College stakeholders in the governance process.”
The team report cited the Garrett County Scholarship Program that covers tuition and fees to GC for recent high school graduates as well as dual enrollment coursework and eligible workforce development courses.
“The visiting team quickly picked up on the incredible commitment that the county commissioners have made to Garrett College,” said Midcap.
“It’s great to see the college recognized for the great work that they do,” said Paul Edwards, chair of the Garrett County Commission. “Garrett College is such an integral part of the county’s infrastructure and they have a great staff and leadership team that engage in so many sectors of the county’s culture. We are fortunate to have them.”
