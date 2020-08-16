RIDGELEY, W.Va. - William Francis Perdew, 71, of Ridgeley, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at home, surrounded by family after a long battle of cancer. He was born Aug. 30, 1948, in Frostburg, the son of the late Iva Perdew. He graduated from Beall High School in 1966. He served in the U.S. Mar…