CUMBERLAND — Garrett County bluegrass band Buffalo Run has been selected to appear via video at Maryland’s inaugural gala for President-elect Joe Biden.
Sponsored by the Maryland Democratic Party, the 2021 Virtual Inaugural Gala Pearls and Pajamas will take place Jan. 16 beginning at 7 p.m. Two videos of Buffalo Run, filmed by acclaimed Garrett County artist Mark Stutzman, will be aired during the event.
Although the inauguration of Biden will take place on Jan. 20, due to the coronavirus pandemic, most of the numerous balls and galas will be virtual, allowing them to take place on different days.
The possibility of some form of an appearance by Biden at Maryland’s gala is being kept under wraps. However, guest speakers will include Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer, Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez, U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and retired U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski.
Rob Smith, lead vocalist, guitarist and founding member of Buffalo Run, lives in Friendsville.
“It is really heartwarming to be chosen,” Smith said. “It’s nice to know they recognize the music and want to hear us at this momentous event. We’re honored for the opportunity.”
Buffalo Run has performed at some events for the Garrett County Democratic Central Committee over the years.
“We had done things for them from time to time,” said Smith. “Then (MDC Chair Yvette Lewis), who is the head of the inaugural event, had received a homemade type video ... done on a phone ... of us playing ‘Garrett County Time.’”
Smith and bassist/singer Keith Roberts recorded “Garrett County Time” for a 1980 Smith & Roberts album titled “Buffalo Run.” The song, dedicated to Deputy Sheriff David G. Livengood, who died in the line of duty in 1979, became a popular local hit.
“So (the MDC) sent me an email saying they had seen us doing fundraisers in Garrett County and liked the video,” said Smith. “I said, ‘Please don’t use that one.’ I said we would make another video of it ... brand new videos for the inauguration.”
According to Smith, Buffalo Run takes its name from “a little trout stream” near his home.
“We’re professional musicians,” he said, “but mainly we’re just a bunch of old guys who love playing music together.”
The other members of Buffalo Run include Bob Shank, hammered dulcimer; Hank Schwartz, drums; and Michael Hall, upright acoustic bass. The group performs original bluegrass with a folk and soft rock influence.
With Smith’s songwriting and smooth vocals, the resulting music is similar to that of John Denver, Dan Fogelberg and Jackson C. Frank. Buffalo Run’s most recent album is “Bemused in Bruceton,” recorded in 2018.
Judy Carbone is the chair of the Garrett County Democratic Central Committee.
“I’m so glad that Buffalo Run was selected,” said Carbone. “I love their song ‘Garrett County Time.’ It’s my favorite. I told (Yvette Lewis) how talented they are and how they would be a good choice. In order to make the event have a true statewide feeling to it, they will have videos from each county. I’m very pleased Buffalo Run was chosen. It’s all meant to congratulate the new president.”
For the gala, Buffalo Run recorded a video of “Garrett County Time” and “Green Hills,” a song about Maryland off the “Bemused in Bruceton” CD.
To help with the new videos, Smith contacted Stutzman, an acclaimed illustrator best known for designing a series of rock ‘n’ roll stamps in 1993 for the U.S. Postal Service that included Buddy Holly and Elvis Presley. In 2018, he designed a 100th anniversary stamp commemorating the end of World War I. Stutzman has also done illustrations for magician David Blaine, Mad Magazine and several Broadway shows.
“Rob contacted me about doing the video work and I was thrilled to do it,” said Stutzman. “I was happy for them and happy to be a part of it.”
They filmed the videos at the MoonShadow Restaurant in McHenry. Stutzman said he added some visual shots of Garrett County to the videos, but he wanted the band members to be the focus.
“I wanted to make sure they were up front,” said Stutzman. “I told them not to be surprised to see their faces close up. I wanted to be sure people were going to see them performing.
“They are very talented and their work is very expressive of this area. It’s homespun and captures that feeling. They are a great bunch of guys to work with.”
Smith said the videos won’t be made public until after the gala. He said the band will likely have them posted on YouTube.
The band’s latest album can be found on CD Baby and audio files are on YouTube. For more information on Buffalo Run, visit their Facebook page.
For more information on the gala, visit MdDems.org.
