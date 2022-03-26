BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was charged with arson after state fire investigators said he threw a smoke grenade in the hallway of a Maryland Highway apartment building on Tuesday.
Brad Allen Stover, 48, was arrested Friday by deputies of the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office on charges of first- and second-degree arson, malicious burning, arson threat, causing a false fire alarm, malicious destruction of property under $1,000 and disorderly conduct.
Bloomington Volunteer Fire Company responded to the apartment complex located at 20960 Maryland Highway just after 3 a.m. and found smoke coming from the two-story building. Tenants told investigators they saw a man throw what they described as a road flare into the hallway of the building. The device was later determined to be a smoke grenade.
Surveillance camera video helped investigators identify Stover who reportedly fled the scene after igniting the device.
Stover was being held without bond Saturday at Garrett County Detention Center.
