CUMBERLAND — A Garrett County man made history last week when he was selected to participate in Maryland’s Electoral College vote.
Patrick Hunt of Friendsville was chosen as an elector by the Maryland Democratic Party, placing him in the role of certifying the 2020 U.S. presidential election for Joe Biden. Maryland has 10 electoral votes. The central committee selected Hunt to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in the process.
“It was an honor,” said Hunt. “When I voted for president I said, ‘On behalf of the family farmers in Garrett County, the government workers in Montgomery County, and all the voters in between in the 6th Congressional District, I cast my vote for Joe Biden for President of the United States.’
“I chose those words to honor work and workers and to acknowledge the contributions of those that feed us and those that make sure that government policies are effectively administered.”
Hunt’s selection as an elector was the first time someone from Garrett County was chosen to perform that role in 120 years.
Now retired, Hunt has extensive experience working on multiple political campaigns over many years. His career was spent working in the labor movement, including support for unions representing auto workers and miners.
Hunt received notice on Oct. 19 that he was selected to be an elector. He traveled to the Annapolis State House on Dec. 14 to participate in the roll call.
“When I voted for vice president I began my statement with: ‘Like Senator (Kamala) Harris, both of my parents were immigrants.’” Hunt said the reason he started that way was “to honor my parents and those of Vice President-Elect Harris, but to also honor the fact that we are proudly a nation of immigrants.”
Hunt said there were no disturbances at the event or any security issues.
A member of the Garrett County Democratic Central Committee, Hunt was nominated to be an elector by Judy Carbone, the committee’s chair. He officially became an elector following a review by the state party and the sitting members of Congress.
Hunt said Gov. Larry Hogan made an appearance before the vote and welcomed them.
“I wasn’t there as a partisan,” said Hunt. “It felt like you were part of government and not there for a party. No one was bad-rapping our current president. It was a serious atmosphere and I was there to perform a duty. We were there to honor our words and do our part.”
He said he received a certificate and a signing pen. “I framed mine immediately. I’m so honored to have that,” he said.
“I was thrilled Patrick was an elector,” said Carbone. “We selected Patrick because he has been a driving force in what we are trying to do in Garrett County. He has been involved in high level campaigns before and has a great work ethic. It was unanimous that he was chosen.”
Hunt’s political experience included managing a campaign for student body president at St. Thomas High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 1964. He managed a congressional campaign in Michigan in 1974, a congressional campaign in Pennsylvania in 1980, and worked full time on Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign in Montgomery County in 1992. Hunt also worked on John Kerry’s presidential campaign in Michigan in 2004. In 2008 he worked in Ohio helping the AFL-CIO identify and turn out voters for President Barack Obama.
