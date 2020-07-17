OAKLAND — A 26-year-old Mountain Lake Park man was sentenced to 26 years in prison in connection with two separate cases from July 2019 involving distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to Garrett County State's Attorney Lisa Thayer Welch.
Tyler Lee White was sentenced to a total of 26 years in prison, of which 12 years were suspended. He was also ordered by a Garrett County Circuit Court judge to be placed on probation for five years upon his release from prison.
In the first case, White was convicted of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl after being charged by the Garrett County Narcotics Task Force last July after police executed a search warrant at his residence in Mountain Lake Park. A quantity of fentanyl along with a scale were found to indicate possession with intent to distribute the narcotic.
The second case involved a traffic stop on Garrett Highway near the Deep Creek Bridge where White drove away from the stop after a drug-detection dog alerted on his vehicle for the presence of drugs. His vehicle brushed a deputy as he drove away before officers pursued the suspect vehicle to the Oakland area. The vehicle came to a stop after striking the guardrail and a Maryland State Police vehicle.
Quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine consistent with intent to distribute were seized from the vehicle during the stop.
All of the sentences were ordered to run consecutively, Thayer Welch said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.